President Murmu, other leaders hail Manu Bhaker for bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

Wishes poured in from across the spectrum for Indian shooter Manu Bhaker for winning a bronze medal in the 10-metre air-pistol category at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 22-year-old shooter's tremendous feat becomes India's first medal at the mega event. India shooter Manu Bhaker (@CricCrazyJohns (X))

Bhaker has also become the first Indian woman to win a medal in the 10m air pistol category. The victory ends India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympic games. Last time when India won a medal in this category was in 2012 when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

“Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future,” President Draupadi Murmu posted on social media platform X.

Home minister Amit Shah said,"Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the #ParisOlympics2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance."

Congratulating Bhaker for her tremendous feat, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said India has begun its Olympics run with a well-deserved medal. “Your achievement is a testament to your exceptional skill and perseverance. We are extremely proud of you! May this momentous occasion inspire countless young athletes to strive for excellence,” Kharge posted on X.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini also congratulated the shooter from Chandigarh. “Today, 22-year-old Manu Bhaker has achieved something that the whole country and the state of Haryana are proud of. Every Haryanvi's chest has swelled with pride today. Many congratulations to the strong and courageous daughter of Haryana,” Saini posted on X.

Celebrations have begun in Bhaker's home state of Haryana. Her uncle Baljeet Singh told ANI that "It is a matter of pride for the entire country that she secured the bronze medal in the Olympics. We were expecting a gold medal, but we were very happy. The entire village will welcome her. She has done a lot of hard work for this achievement."