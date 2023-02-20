President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders on Monday extended greetings on the statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Recalling a “warm reception” in Mizoram during a recent trip, President Murmu wrote, “Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today.” The President will begin her 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday on the state’s 37th statehood day celebrations, where she is set to inaugurate and launch several projects.

“Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India’s progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Underscoring Mizoram’s ‘natural beauty, hardworking people and outstanding culture’, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times.”

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also wished the people of his state as he wrote, “We take great pride in the strides made by the state, by contributing critically to India's growth. I salute our collective resolve, resilience & commitment for prosperity of all.”

“On this auspicious Day, I pay my humble tribute to all those brave men & women, youth and elderly who contributed their might to ensure the glory of the state. I bow down to sacrifices of our Heroes. I salute those who work in tough terrains, ensuring govt schemes' rollout,” Khandu added.

Home minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion.

Both Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram attained statehood on February 20, 1987 after 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1986.