President Murmu to address nation on eve of Independence Day

PTI |
Aug 13, 2023 10:08 PM IST

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu(PTI)

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said.

