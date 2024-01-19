close_game
close_game
News / India News / President Murmu to present PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children on Monday

President Murmu to present PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children on Monday

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 07:37 PM IST

A total of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 states and Union territories will be presented the award in six categories.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements on Monday. The awards will be conferred by Murmu at a ceremonial function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on 22nd January. A total of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 states and union territories will be presented the award in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).

President Droupadi Murmu (HT File)
President Droupadi Murmu (HT File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the award winners on Tuesday. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar aims to celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18. Each awardee will receive a certificate and a medal.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Here's the list of awardees:

Sr. No.NameStateCategory
1Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (posthumous)MaharashtraBravery
2Anushka PathakUttar PradeshArt & Culture
3Arijeet BanerjeeWest BengalArt & Culture
4Armaan UbhraniChattisgarhArt & Culture
5Hetvi Kantibhai KhimsuriyaGujaratArt & Culture
6Ishfaq HamidJammu & KashmirArt & Culture
7Md HussainBiharArt & Culture
8Pendyala Laxmi PriyaTelanganaArt & Culture
9Suhani ChauhanDelhiInnovation
10Aryan SinghRajasthanScience & Technology
11Avnish TiwariMadhya PradeshSocial Service
12GarimaHaryanaSocial Service
13Jyotsna AktarTripuraSocial Service
14Saiyam MazumderAssamSocial Service
15Aaditya YadavUttar PradeshSports
16Charvi AKarnatakaSports
17Jesicca Neyi SaringArunachal PradeshSports
18Linthoi ChanambamManipurSports
19R Surya PrasadAndhra PradeshSports

In a bid to make the selection process more transparent artificial intelligence was employed for mining the data from different web sources over the past two years. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was also consulted to recommend deserving candidates.

The National Award Portal remained open for nominations from May 9 to September 15. Efforts were also made to publicise the awards at various levels.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India NewsRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On