President Murmu to present PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children on Monday

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements on Monday. The awards will be conferred by Murmu at a ceremonial function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on 22nd January. A total of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 states and union territories will be presented the award in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5). President Droupadi Murmu (HT File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the award winners on Tuesday. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar aims to celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18. Each awardee will receive a certificate and a medal.

Here's the list of awardees:

Sr. No. Name State Category 1 Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (posthumous) Maharashtra Bravery 2 Anushka Pathak Uttar Pradesh Art & Culture 3 Arijeet Banerjee West Bengal Art & Culture 4 Armaan Ubhrani Chattisgarh Art & Culture 5 Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya Gujarat Art & Culture 6 Ishfaq Hamid Jammu & Kashmir Art & Culture 7 Md Hussain Bihar Art & Culture 8 Pendyala Laxmi Priya Telangana Art & Culture 9 Suhani Chauhan Delhi Innovation 10 Aryan Singh Rajasthan Science & Technology 11 Avnish Tiwari Madhya Pradesh Social Service 12 Garima Haryana Social Service 13 Jyotsna Aktar Tripura Social Service 14 Saiyam Mazumder Assam Social Service 15 Aaditya Yadav Uttar Pradesh Sports 16 Charvi A Karnataka Sports 17 Jesicca Neyi Saring Arunachal Pradesh Sports 18 Linthoi Chanambam Manipur Sports 19 R Surya Prasad Andhra Pradesh Sports

In a bid to make the selection process more transparent artificial intelligence was employed for mining the data from different web sources over the past two years. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was also consulted to recommend deserving candidates.

The National Award Portal remained open for nominations from May 9 to September 15. Efforts were also made to publicise the awards at various levels.