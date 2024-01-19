President Murmu to present PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children on Monday
A total of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 states and Union territories will be presented the award in six categories.
President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements on Monday. The awards will be conferred by Murmu at a ceremonial function to be held at Vigyan Bhawan on 22nd January. A total of 9 boys and 10 girls hailing from 18 states and union territories will be presented the award in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with the award winners on Tuesday. The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar aims to celebrate the exceptional achievements of children aged 5 to 18. Each awardee will receive a certificate and a medal.
Here's the list of awardees:
|Sr. No.
|Name
|State
|Category
|1
|Aaditya Vijay Bramhane (posthumous)
|Maharashtra
|Bravery
|2
|Anushka Pathak
|Uttar Pradesh
|Art & Culture
|3
|Arijeet Banerjee
|West Bengal
|Art & Culture
|4
|Armaan Ubhrani
|Chattisgarh
|Art & Culture
|5
|Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya
|Gujarat
|Art & Culture
|6
|Ishfaq Hamid
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Art & Culture
|7
|Md Hussain
|Bihar
|Art & Culture
|8
|Pendyala Laxmi Priya
|Telangana
|Art & Culture
|9
|Suhani Chauhan
|Delhi
|Innovation
|10
|Aryan Singh
|Rajasthan
|Science & Technology
|11
|Avnish Tiwari
|Madhya Pradesh
|Social Service
|12
|Garima
|Haryana
|Social Service
|13
|Jyotsna Aktar
|Tripura
|Social Service
|14
|Saiyam Mazumder
|Assam
|Social Service
|15
|Aaditya Yadav
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sports
|16
|Charvi A
|Karnataka
|Sports
|17
|Jesicca Neyi Saring
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Sports
|18
|Linthoi Chanambam
|Manipur
|Sports
|19
|R Surya Prasad
|Andhra Pradesh
|Sports
In a bid to make the selection process more transparent artificial intelligence was employed for mining the data from different web sources over the past two years. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was also consulted to recommend deserving candidates.
The National Award Portal remained open for nominations from May 9 to September 15. Efforts were also made to publicise the awards at various levels.