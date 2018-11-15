President Ram Nath Kovind in Bihar today, to attend two convocations

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Patna on Thursday to attend two convocations – one at the Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University at Pusa (Samastipur) and another in the evening at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna. Governor Lalji Tandon and chief minister Nitish Kumar will also accompany him.

Created in 2016 by converting the erstwhile Rajendra Agricultural University into a central university through a legislation, it will be the first convocation for the Pusa institution. University registrar Ravi Nandan said that 478 students of Ph.D, M.Sc and under-graduate courses will be awarded degrees at the convocation.

“There will be 33 gold medals given, while 17 degrees will be awarded to Ph.D scholars,” said Nandan, who was busy supervising the preparations for the big occasion. President will also deliver the convocation address.

The President will arrive at Patna at around 9.45 am and straightway head for Pusa in Samastipur. The function at Pusa will get underway at 10.45 am. He will return to Patna at 1.20 pm and go to the Raj Bhawan. Launch has been organized at the Raj Bhawan. He may also meet some dignitaries during his around three-hour stay at the Raj Bhawan.

He will leave for the second function, the convocation of the NIT, Patna at 4 pm at Gyan Bhawan, where he will present 10 gold medals to the meritorious students. At the convocation, 736 students having completed their B.Tech, M.Tech and Ph.D will be presented their degrees. Kovind will also address the students.

The president will leave the venue directly for the airport at 5 pm and fly back to New Delhi. Kovind had also attended the NIT convocation in 2016, but then as the Bihar governor. In 2017, he was fielded by the NDA as its presidential candidate and he eventually won the election to the country’s highest constitutional office.

In 2013, former President APJ Abdul Kalam had conferred degrees on the passing out students of NIT, Patna. In his convocation address, Kalam had exhorted the graduates to come up with plan for effective management of abundant water resources in the state, something Kovind also reiterated during his last visit.

Kovind had last visited Bihar a year ago for the launch of the third phase of the Bihar agriculture roadmap (2017-2022) and said that with proper water management, Bihar could be the harbinger of the next green revolution.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 07:34 IST