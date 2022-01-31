President says ‘deeply saddened’ by Kanpur bus accident, expresses condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed grief on the death of those in the Kanpur bus accident, and wished a “speedy recovery” to the injured individuals.

“Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in the Kanpur bus accident. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this incident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” a statement from the President of India, roughly translated from Hindi, read on Twitter.

कानपुर में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ है। इस घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 31, 2022

On Sunday, an electric bus lost control and mowed down bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, killing at least six people and injuring several others. According to the police, a group of 15 people were present at the site when the accident occurred.

As many as three victims have so far been identified, while efforts are underway to ascertain the same of the rest, police added.

Kanpur East deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pramod Kumar said that the brakes of the electric bus stopped operating when the vehicle reached the Tat Mill incline, and it kept on colliding with cars, motorcycles and pedestrians.

Nine people are currently receiving treatment at a hospital and their conditions are critical. The DCP added that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.