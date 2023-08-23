News / India News / Need to increase participation of women in workforce: President Murmu tells Goa

Need to increase participation of women in workforce: President Murmu tells Goa

ByGerard de Souza
Aug 23, 2023 09:45 PM IST

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, addressed legislators at a special session of the Goa assembly

PANAJI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reminded Goa about the low rate of participation of women in public life, politics and the workforce and asked the state’s lawmakers to quickly remedy the situation.

President Murmu cited the low proportion of women in the Goa assembly to make her point. Goa has only three women legislators (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Murmu cited the low proportion of women in the Goa assembly to make her point. Goa has only three women legislators (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

“It is a matter of happiness that after liberation, Goa made huge development strides. Today on various development parameters Goa is among the leading states. The per capita GDP of the state is about 2.5 times the national average. On parameters like water management, export preparedness, innovation, education and health Goa is among the leading states,” President Murmu said.

“But there is one area of concern that you need to reflect upon, that is the participation of women in public life and in the workforce. I can see that in this assembly, the representation of women is very low. I have been told that the proportion of working women in Goa is also low. It is unbecoming of a liberal society such as Goa. You have to try and change this situation,” she told the legislators at a specially convened session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The 40-member Goa assembly has only three women legislators.

President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to the state, praised the people for the strides made since its liberation in 1961. The per capita GDP in Goa is almost two and a half times higher than the national average. Goa is also among the leading states of the country on parameters like water management, export preparedness, innovation, education and health.

President Murmu flagged the issue in her speech at the civic reception hosted by the Goa government. In her address, the President said she was happy to note that the strength of girl students in higher educational institutions of Goa is more than 60%. There is a need to increase the participation of women in the workforce of Goa, she stressed.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out