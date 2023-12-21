Press freedom, safety of journalists is govt’s priority: Anurag Thakur

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Tahakur on Thursday said that freedom of the press and the safeguarding of journalists is a priority for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur (File Photo)

“Every person has freedom of expression here…we have freedom of press and it will remain so in the future also,” Thakur said in response to Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen who raised a question on the policy frameworks for the protection of journalists.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Responding to a supplementary query on steps being taken to ensure the safety of journalists, Thakur said the main question was asked by an MP from West Bengal who is not in the House.

He said that West Bengal has witnessed several examples of violence against journalists.

“Sir, the original question was raised by an honourable MP from West Bengal…I was a little hesitant in saying this because I did not want to mention any states, but so many incidents have happened there where one after another incidents were seen in West Bengal,” Thakur said.

“Journalists do not feel secure over there…and this is very worrying since it is a state subject. They should be provided security and an environment should be created where they can do their work independently,” Thakur said.

Thakur said that 20 journalists were beaten up and their mikes and cameras were broken on the day of civic polls in October 2015. He also listed several violent incidents against journalists that took place in 2022 during the state assembly election. Further, 10 journalists were beaten up in Kolkata and other districts at the time of filing nominations for the panchayat elections in West Bengal this year, said Thakur.

Thakur said that although the protection of journalists is a state subject, the Home Ministry issued an advisory in 2017 to all states to take precautions for their safety and to provide all possible security to journalists.

Thakur said that the central government attaches the “highest importance” to the safety and security of all citizens of the country, including the journalists and urged West Bengal and other states to take steps to ensure the safety of journalists in their states.

Thakur also said that the Press Council of India (PCI) aims to preserve the freedom of the press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.