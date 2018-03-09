Prez accepts resignations of Raju and Chowdary; PM to look after civil aviation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted the resignations of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pasupati and YS Chowdary, an official spokesman said.

The president, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the resignation of Raju and Chowdary from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, he said.

While Raju was heading the ministry of civil aviation, Chowdary was minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences.

“...the president has directed that the work of the ministry of civil aviation will be looked after by the prime minister,” the spokesman said.

Under relentless opposition attack over its failure to secure special category state status for Andhra Pradesh, the state’s ruling TDP pulled out of the Modi government on Thursday, but kept a window open for rapprochement by deciding to remain part of the NDA.

The two TDP ministers met the prime minister on Thursday evening and handed over their resignation letters.