President Putin dials Modi on PM’s birthday, Ukraine conflict figures in talks

NEW DELHI: India stands ready to make all possible contributions for peacefully resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, a day after efforts to end the war figured in Modi’s phone conversation with US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Photo)

Putin dialled Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday, marking the third phone call between the two leaders since early August. Besides the situation in Ukraine, the two leaders reviewed India-Russia relations.

“Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Modi said on social media.

In a message to Modi, Putin said the PM is making a great contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia and the two sides will continue their constructive dialogue and joint work on bilateral, regional and global issues.

On Tuesday, Modi and Trump spoke on phone for the first time in nearly three months against the backdrop of a thaw in India-US ties, which were hit by the US leader’s doubling of tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% punitive levy over Russian oil purchases. The Trump administration has pressured India to cut purchases of Russian energy and military hardware, contending that Russia was using the proceeds to fund its war in Ukraine..

Modi said India supports Trump’s initiatives “towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict”. Trump thanked Modi for his “support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine”.

The situation in Ukraine also figured in two phone conversations between Modi and Putin in August. During the second phone call on August 18, Putin briefed Modi on his summit with Trump in Alaska. On both occasions, Modi had reiterated India’s backing for efforts to end the hostilities in Ukraine.

India’s stated position is that dialogue and diplomacy are the only options for a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine. Modi, who has met and spoken to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on several occasions since last year, has said a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and talks cannot succeed under the shadow of the gun.

The situation in Ukraine also figured in a phone call on Wednesday between Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who dialled the PM to wish him on his birthday.

“Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’ adopted today,” Modi said on social media.

“India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he added.

“As the world’s largest democratic forces, the leaders welcomed efforts towards further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership for mutual prosperity, as well as for jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order,” a readout from the Indian side said.

Modi and Von der Leyen reiterated their commitment to concluding negotiations for an India-EU free trade agreement “before the end of the year”, the readout said. Modi reiterated his invitation to Von der Leyen for the India-EU Summit next year.

Modi also received a call from his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on his birthday. “Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy’s friendship and look forward to strengthening it further,” he said in a social media post.

Meloni described Modi as a source of inspiration and said: “With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our nations.”