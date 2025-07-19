Priyanka Chaturvedi takes dig after Trump's fresh India-Pak ceasefire claim

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a dig at US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that his administration defused tensions between India and Pakistan through a proposed trade deal, asking where's an agreement if that was the case. L: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | R: US President Donald Trump(ANI and AFP)

In a post on social media platform X, Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted to Trump's fresh claims “five jets were shot down” during a military standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours — a statement that has not been officially confirmed and did not specify which country suffered losses — and trade offer being the reason for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in May this year.

“If Donald Trump keeps repeating the trade deal got India Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire then how is it that India-US don’t have a trade deal yet?” Chaturvedi wrote.

“Is that why POTUS keeps repeating it to build pressure on India? Since even America knows there’s no trade deal with Pakistan, there’s only a terror deal because that’s the only thing Pakistan excels in,” she added.

Donald Trump on Friday claimed that “five jets were shot down” during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, without clarifying which side suffered the losses.

Trump also again attributed the trade deal for the India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding, a claim India has categorically pushed back against.

"But India and Pakistan were going at it, and they were back and forth, and it was getting bigger and bigger, and we got it solved through trade. We said, you guys want to make a trade deal. We're not making a trade deal if you're going to be throwing around weapons, and maybe nuclear weapons, both very powerful nuclear states," Donald Trump said.