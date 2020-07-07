e-paper
Home / India News / Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics

Priyanka Gandhi accuses UP govt of dressing up crime statistics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to bring down the crime rate in the state.

india Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned the efficacy of the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has questioned the efficacy of the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

With the Uttar Pradesh government still smarting under the massacre of eight policemen last week by gangster Vikas Dubey’s men in Kanpur, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the state government of failing to control crime and dressing up statistics.

“As far as crime is concerned, UP has been on top for the last 3 years. An average of 12 murder cases occur every day. Between 2016-2018, crimes against children increased by 24% in UP. What have the UP Home Department and CM done other than covering these figures?” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said that the letter that slain police officer Devendra Mishra wrote to the then SSP was an alarm for last week’s ambush where Mishra and seven other policemen were killed.

“Today there are many reports that the letter is missing. All these facts raise a serious question on the working of the Home Department of UP,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

The massacre of the policemen who had gone to raid the gangster caught the police on the wrong foot and exposed a rot in the department’s ranks forcing it to suspend several personnel for ties with Dubey and allegedly tipping him off about the raid.

The UP government which has often publiscised a policy of zero tolerance to crime has come out in poor light following the encounter.

The UP Police have launched one of its biggest manhunts ever to arrest Dubey who has vanished after the ambush and is suspected to have crossed over to Madhya Pradesh. The police also raised the bounty on Dubey’s head to Rs 2.5 lakh. On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand Police went on alert after reports that the gangster was sighted in UP’s Bijnor.

