Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:31 IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday was asked to vacate her government allocated Lodhi Estate house in Delhi within a month as she no longer enjoys the Special Protection Group (SPG ) security cover. Any stay longer than August 1, the government order said, will attract “damage charges and penal rent” as per rules.

“Upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover my ministry of home affairs, which doe snot have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 6B house No 35, Lodhi estate is cancelled, read a notice from Union ministry of housing and urban affairs.

There was no immediate comment from Priyanka Gandhi or her party Congress.

Gandhi was allotted her Lodhi estate bungalow on February 21, 1997 on security ground as an SPG protectee.

According to the current norms, there are no provisions for allotment or retention of government accommodation to those with Z+ security unless exceptions are made based on recommendations given by the home ministry.

In November last year, the Centre withdrew SPG security cover to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The decision was taken on the recommendation of a top security review panel that carries out a threat perception analysis of protected persons. The three Gandhis are now protected by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

While in August that year, the security cover of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also downgraded after a security review.

The Special Protection Group was raised in 1985 – after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - to protect the Prime Minister and their immediate family members. Former Prime Minister and their family members were brought under the SPG cover after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1992.