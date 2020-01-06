e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / India News / ‘Deeply sickening’: Priyanka Gandhi meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

‘Deeply sickening’: Priyanka Gandhi meets injured JNU students, condemns violence

Priyanka alleged that “goons” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities’ campuses and spreading fear among the students.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 01:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been admitted following violence at university, in New Delhi on Sunday.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been admitted following violence at university, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI photo)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met injured JNU students at AIIMS on Sunday and alleged that it was “deeply sickening” about the government that allowed violence inflicted on students.

She alleged that “goons” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were rampaging through universities’ campuses and spreading fear among the students.

The Congress leader accused the BJP leaders of “pretending” before the media that it was not their “goons who unleashed violence” at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the wounded students at AIIMS told her that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons, with many students having broken limbs and head injuries.

The Congress leader also alleged that a student told her that the police kicked him on the head several times.

“There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons. Many had broken limbs and injuries on their heads. One student said the police kicked him several times on his head,” she added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 18 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

“India has an established global reputation as a liberal democracy. Now Modi-Shah’s goons are rampaging through our universities, spreading fear among our children, who should be preparing for a better future,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“To add insult to injury, BJP leaders are all over the media pretending that it wasn’t their goons who unleashed this violence. The people are not deceived,” she added.

tags
top news
At Delhi Police headquarters, 500 protesters allege ‘inaction’ over JNU violence
At Delhi Police headquarters, 500 protesters allege ‘inaction’ over JNU violence
At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report
At least two rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad: Report
JNU students, teachers attacked by mob, at least 23 injured
JNU students, teachers attacked by mob, at least 23 injured
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news