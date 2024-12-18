Priyanka Gandhi on Yogi Adityanath's jibe at her Palestine bag: ‘Throwing youths into…’

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday responded to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's jibe at her for carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ written over it. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi on December 16. (ANI)

CM Yogi Adityanath, while speaking in the UP legislative assembly, had said that a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a bag with ‘Palestine’ emblazoned on it even as the UP government was sending youths to Israel for opportunities.

"So far, more than 5,600 youth from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work. Every youth gets free food and accommodation besides a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh there. There is also full guarantee of safety," Adityanath had said.

Responding to this, Priyanka Gandhi said that throwing youths into the war zone in Israel for "employment" is not an achievement but a matter of shame.

"They are neither aware of the unemployment situation in the state nor do they understand the pain of those youths and their families," Vadra wrote in Hindi on X.

She also shared media reports claiming that youths who have gone to work in Israel are saving their lives by hiding in bunkers and the companies are exploiting them.

"Their families are always scared. Our promising youths are forced to risk their lives for employment because you cannot provide employment," Priyanka Gandhi said. "Throwing our youths into the war zone for employment is not something to pat on the back but a matter of shame."

Priyanka's Palestine bag



In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it to Parliament, prompting criticism from leaders of the BJP.

The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians since the onset of the conflict.

A day later , she was seen carrying a bag with messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.