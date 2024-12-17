Day after Palestine bag, Priyanka Gandhi carries tote with ‘Bangladesh’ message to Parliament

Day after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi made headlines by carrying a pro-Palestine bag to Parliament, she and other Opposition members was seen carrying another tote bag on Tuesday displaying messages against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh Congress MP carrying a tote bag with message over Bangladesh in it (X/@sridharramswamy)

Opposition MPs also carried placards along with the tote bags with messages over atrocities minorities in Bangladesh as part of their protest at Parliament premises on Tuesday.

The Opposition has been protesting in unique ways in Parliament to raise voice against issues they want to be discussed, like the indictment of businessman Gautam Adani by a US court. MPs have protested wearing jackets and t-shirts carrying the message ‘Modi-Adani ek hain’ this Winter Session.

A row erupted when Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a bag with "Palestine" written on it during Parliament session on Monday. The bag also had several emblems embedded in it, including a watermelon, a symbol which is often associated with Palestinian solidarity.

Priyanka Gandhi's Palestine bag

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's symbolic gesture a ‘useless thing’, she slammed the party saying that instead of talking about this "rubbish," the government should take some steps regarding the atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus.

She asserted that the Central government should talk to Bangladesh about this issue.

" The atrocities happening in Bangladesh, against minorities and Hindus...something should be done regarding this. Talks should be held with Bangladesh govt regarding this...and they should not say such useless things" Vadra told reporters in the Parliament premises.

New Delhi, Dec 16 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Parliament premises during the winter session, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)

The BJP seized on the opportunity to criticize her, alleging that the bag's inscription indicated her support for Palestine over India's interests. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused her of "appeasement" and said the Congress party uses different agendas to get votes by entangling them.

Manoj Tiwari said, "Congress does appeasement. They don't do anything good to the Muslim community. They use different agendas to get votes by entangling them. You may have heard PM Modi has said about Congress' one gimmick - 'Garibi Hatao', which was used by Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji and currently it is being used by both Rahul and Priyanka Ji. They love and support the people of the country by dividing them. Now, the people of the country knows this trick."

Union MoS SP Singh Bhagel noted that Vadra carrying a bag with Palestine written on it was not just a mere coincidence, rather it was an attempt to give a message.

He stated that through this move, she is trying to appease, satisfy and polarise the Muslim votes.

Baghel told ANI, "This is not just a coincidence, rather, it is being tried to give a message. If only she carried an Indian bag, which is unique for every district and is being made in several cities, including Agra, Kanpur, Chennai, etc. If she could use 'Swadeshi' product, as it could give huge boost to that industry...By carrying a bag written Palestine on it, she is trying to appease, satisfy and polarise the Muslim votes."

Notably, on December 11, Palestine Embassy Charge de Affairs Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer met Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence to congratulate her on her victory in the Waynad Lok Sabha seat.

Jazer said that Vadra assured him of her support for Palestine's freedom.

Since October 2023, Israel-Palestine has been engaged in an ongoing conflict after Hamas attacked Israel and captured its citizens.

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

India's policy towards Palestine has been long-standing and consistent. We have supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel, as per MEA.