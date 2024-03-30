Priyanka Gandhi questions BJP on new Telecom Bill, says ‘scam worth thousands of crores…’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the central government over the new Telecom Bill recently passed in the Parliament, alleging a "scam worth thousands of in the allocation of satellite broadband spectrum. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (AICC)

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), posed multiple questions for the BJP-led Centre on the Telecom Bill, which was passed when 143 opposition MPs were suspended from the Parliament.

Raising questions on the timing of the bill, Gandhi said, “Will anyone answer these questions? Has there been a scam worth thousands of crores in the allocation of satellite broadband spectrum? Why was the new telecom bill passed when 143 opposition MPs were suspended? Is there any connection in this?”

“Why was the bidding process for allocation of satellite internet spectrum removed through the new Telecom Bill? By removing the rule of bidding in allocation, other companies were not able to participate in the bidding - how much loss did this cause to the national exchequer?,” the Congress leader further asked.

In her X post, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Modi government violated the rules and guidelines put in place by the Supreme Court in 2021 by passing the Telecom Bill.

“What is the contribution of the ₹150 crore donation received by BJP from the beneficiary corporate company in the big racket of “pay donation and take business” that has been exposed in the name of electoral bonds?,” she wrote.

Explaining the “chronology” of events behind the Telecom Bill, Gandhi said that after ₹150 crore were donated to BJP via electoral bonds, 143 opposition MPs were dismissed from the Parliament and the New Telecom Bill was passed. “Was is a coincidence or an experiment?”, she asked the Modi government.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the Modi government is trying to “pressure” the judiciary after the electoral bonds verdict.

“The manner in which the judicial system is being pressured by getting letters written after seeing the layers of scams being exposed by a decision of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds (which the public is calling 'extortion racket'), and then the prime minister himself entering the arena and making negative comments on the judiciary, shows that there is something fishy,” she wrote on X.