Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi
All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers.
"The BJP is handing over the entire wealth of the country to their billionaire friends by laying a red carpet, but when the farmers come to Delhi to demand their rights, they make blockades. It is the 'jugalbandi' (partnership) of BJP and suited and booted (corporates). It is a blockade to take away the rights of the farmer," tweeted Vadra.
Congress and opposition parties have been targetting the government over the ongoing farm laws, demanding the rollback of these newly-enacted legislations.
The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.
The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Economic Forum: PM Modi, Xi Jinping to attend 'virtual' Davos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha
- Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoints Tamradhwaj Sahu to oversee campaign for Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers assure 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' will be peaceful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh tribals start garment factory in Maoist-hit area, name brand DANNEX
- Around 300 tribals, mostly women, from Bastar’s Dantewada district have started a garment factory with the help of district administration and will now stitch uniforms for paramilitary forces.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh has played pivotal role in nation's development: VP Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox