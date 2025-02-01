Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal: 'Both are cowards, corrupt’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that there was "no difference between the two as both were “cowards and corrupt.” Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, at Mustafabad, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)

The Congress leader compared the two leaders and their politics while addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Mustafabad, hit by riots in 2020.

Priyanka said that while Modi keeps blaming India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kejriwal blames Modi. “He (Modi) talks about what happened under Congress governments of the past. Kejriwal ji blames Modi ji. Modi ji has found Nehru ji, and Kejriwal ji has found Modi ji, but who is working for the people and taking responsibility?” Priyanka was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Congress leader accused Modi and Kejriwal of considering their “own interest” before thinking about the people.

“Modi and Kejriwal call themselves leaders. A leader takes responsibility, does not make people fight, does not divert attention, shows how he is working to alleviate people's problems,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

She praised her brother, Rahul Gandhi, as the real leader who “never shies away from speaking the truth”.

“They (Modi and Kejriwal) are cowards, they are the same, they are corrupt. They will work for themselves and then think about the people,” Priyanka alleged.

The Wayanad MP referred to the controversy over Kejriwal's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and Modi's ‘Rajmahal’ and alleged that the BJP and AAP are discussing who indulged in more corruption and built a ‘bigger mahal’. She also alleged that the two parties “failed” to speak about the real issues of the people.

“Think who is talking about your issues. Are these your issues? Who is making allegations against whom? Who understands your pain? They are trying to divide people. Someone says 'I was insulted' while another says someone else was insulted,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“You know under what circumstances AAP was formed and Kejriwal ji rose as a leader -- by talking against corruption. Now, what is the difference between him and Modi?” she asked.

Priyanka listed the achievements during the 15 years of the Congress government led by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit and asserted that the party has fulfilled its electoral promises in states such as Telangana and Karnataka.

“Today, AAP and the BJP are taking credit for the work done by Sheila Dikshit ji. No new work has been done in Delhi in the past 10 years. The work done by Sheila Dikshit ji in Delhi is in front of you,” she added.

The Congress leader claimed that India's economy was collapsing, the rupee was falling, monthly instalments were becoming expensive, the stock market was declining, the tax burden was increasing, and GST was being imposed on every item.

“Our Constitution was made for everyone, in which everyone has equal rights. The Constitution has given you the power to vote, through which you choose your government. Your vote can strengthen or weaken the Constitution. Therefore, you have to decide thoughtfully in the polls,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

(With PTI inputs)