‘He never spoke about his cheeks’: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's remark

Days after BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri took back his 'cheeks' remark involving Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the latter hit back at him on Wednesday, saying that "he never spoke about his own cheeks". Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi described Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks as "ridiculous".(ANI)

Last week, the saffron party's candidate in the Kalkaji assembly constituency sparked a massive controversy for his remark in which he reportedly said that he would make the roads of the assembly seat area as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks.

His remarks drew flak from opposition leaders, who described his comments as "distasteful" and "sexist".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while leaving after attending a joint parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, said that Bidhuri's remark was "ridiculous".

"He never spoke about his cheeks. All this is unnecessary. During the elections, we should talk about the important issues of the people of Delhi," she told news agency ANI.

Bidhuri's comments did not sit well with other party leaders. Congress' Supriya Shrinate had written on X that his remarks were reflective of his "ugly mindset" towards women.

"BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who abused his fellow MP in the House and did not get any punishment?" she wrote on X in Hindi.

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba also lambasted the BJP leader and accused him of "insulting" women once again in his "usual indecent language".

Following the outrage, Bidhuri expressed regret over his remarks and issued a clarification. He, however, also defended himself saying that such remarks have been made in the past as well.

He cited RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, an ally of the Congress, for his "similar remarks on BJP MP Hema Malini", alleging that the grand old party is now making an issue of it.

"I respect women and I take my words back if they have hurt someone but I think Congress and AAP should also introspect," he added.