Priyanka Gandhi to visit kin of farmer who died in R-Day tractor rally violence
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Thursday to offer her condolences to the family of late Navreet Singh, the farmer who reportedly died in an accident during the Kisan tractor rally here on January 26.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany her on the visit.
The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmers' movement against the Modi government's new agricultural laws and have demanded their repeal.
On Republic Day, farm unions were given permission to hold a tractor yatra but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and entered the ITO area clashed with police.
Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.
According to a leader familiar with the programme, other leaders from Uttar Pradesh will also accompany Gandhi on her visit. It is not yet clear whether she has sought and obtained the permission of the local administration. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws.
Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses.
