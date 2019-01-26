Rahul Gandhi took right decision: Akhilesh on Priyanka’s political debut

Samajwadi party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Singh Yadav today congratulated Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s appointment as a general secretary in charge of eastern U.P.

“Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate Congress party and their President that they took a right decision,” ANI quoted him as saying.

On Wednesday, Priyanka formally joined active politics in a surprise move. Congress leaders hailed the move as a “game changer” for the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Rahul Gandhi who was visiting his constituency Amethi when Pryanka’s appointment was announced, described his sister as ‘capable’.

The Congress has an uphill task in Uttar Pradesh after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced an alliance earlier this month without taking the grand old party on board.

Snubbed by the SP and BSP, the Congress initially declared that it would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in U.P. and then said it was still open to alliances with other like-minded parties.

