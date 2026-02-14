The Kerala police has kick-started a probe into the theft of a pair of elephant tusks from the highly-secure Indian military camp in Pangode neighbourhood of Thiruvananthapuram city, officials said. Probe begins into theft of two elephant tusks from Army camp in Kerala

Based on a complaint received on Wednesday from officials at the Indian Army station, the Poojappura police has registered an FIR under sections 331(4) (house trespass) and 305(3) (theft in sensitive locations) of the BNS and initiated a probe.

“The complaint states that two elephant tusks, which were displayed inside the officers mess at the camp, were found to be missing between Feb 11 and Feb 12. There was a programme held inside the military camp on Wednesday following which the tusks have been reported to be stolen. We have been informed that certain persons had been brought in from outside for lighting and sound arrangements,” said an officer of the Poojappura police who asked not to be identified.

“Since it’s a highly secure location with tight restrictions, it could be someone who came from outside for the programme. Or it could even be someone within the camp. We are investigating. No arrests have been made yet,” the officer said, adding that CCTV visuals inside and near the military camp are being examined.

According to some reports, the tusks are worth ₹2 crore in the open market.

A defence official, on condition of anonymity, said that a parallel internal probe by the Army is underway to catch the culprits behind the theft. “Some persons are being questioned,” he said.

The Army camp in Pangode is one of the important defence establishments in Kerala and functions under the Southern Command of the Army.