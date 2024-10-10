Probe EVM ‘discrepancies’: Cong to EC

The Congress on Wednesday alleged glaring discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that were used in the Haryana elections and sought a probe in the matter, even as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed it has become a habit of the opposition party to raise doubts over the polling machinery every time it loses an election. Congress Party delegation after meeting Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (HT)

On Tuesday, the Congress failed to carry forward the momentum it gained from the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, winning only 37 of the 90 seats in the state assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, defied two-term anti-incumbency to score an improbable victory as it posted its highest vote share and seat tally. It won 48 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 46.

Raising concerns over the election results, a delegation of Congress leaders comprising KC Venugopal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot Pratap Singh Bajwa, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Ajay Maken and Uday Bhan met EC on Wednesday, alleging that the EVMs used for counting of votes in at least seven states had high battery percentage despite being used the entire day on polling day. They demanded sealing of the concerned machines till the investigation into the matter is over.

“We told EC about the 20 complaints, of which seven are in written forms from seven constituencies. There were machines that were at 99% and other normal machines were at 60-70% on the day of counting. We demanded that those machines should be sealed and secured until the investigation is complete. We also told EC that in the next 48 hours, we will also present the remaining complaints to them,” Congress’s media department head Pawan Khera said.

He asserted that EC has assured they will look into the matter and will reply, after consulting returning officers from each constituency.

Referring to the seven written complaints, Khera said they received them from Karnal, Hodal, Panipat City, Kalka, Rewari, Narnaul and Kalanwali constituencies.

Khera, however, said the alleged discrepancies are not the “sole reason” for the Congress’s defeat in Haryana. “There must be other reasons but those will be discussed internally in the party,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said the party was analysing the “unexpected” results in Haryana and will apprise EC about complaints received from various constituencies of the state.

On Tuesday, the Congress complained about an “inordinate and unacceptable” delay in updating the assembly election trends on the poll body’s website. EC, however, on Wednesday dubbed the statement as “unheard of in the rich democratic heritage” of the country and far from a legitimate part of free speech.

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress, saying it has become the opposition party’s habit to question EVMs, every time it loses in an election. “The EVM has been tested time and again and has been successful every time. The Supreme Court has upheld its credibility. The Congress, however, cannot shy away from defaming the country,” BJP’s media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said.