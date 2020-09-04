Probe ordered after photo of MP Jailer talking to honey trap accused goes viral

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 12:22 IST

Madhya Pradesh Prison department has ordered a probe after a jailer in Indore district jail was seen talking to a high profile woman, accused in a honey trap case, on the jail premises, in photos that went viral on social media on Wednesday, as per officials.

A team led by deputy inspector general (DIG) of Jail department Sanjay Pandey visited the jail on Thursday and spoke with authorities in connection with the probe.

In the viral photo, jailer KK Kulshrestha is seen sitting on a chair outside the video conference room of the women’s cell on the jail premises and the honey trap accused is seen standing before him. Their gestures suggest both were engaged in a conversation.

The viral photos invited several comments including allegations of special treatment for the accused woman.

The honey trap scandal came to light in September 2019 with the arrest of six persons, including five women, following a complaint by an engineer in Indore. In the preliminary investigation, police found that this gang was blackmailing politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen and even police officers by shooting their videos in compromising situations. All the accused from the gang are lodged in district jail, Indore.

DIG, jail, Sanjay Pandey, reached the jail in the morning with some woman officials and conducted an inspection, as per officials.

Talking to media persons, Pandey said, “We are conducting an inquiry into the presence of the jailer outside the women cell and talking to a jail inmate? A separate inquiry will be conducted to find out who clicked the photo and posted the same on social media as the use of mobile phones or any other electronic device is strictly prohibited inside the jail.”

Jailer KK Kulshrestha said, “There are 80 to 90 woman prisoners in the jail, many of whom approach authorities to make requests related to health, phone calls to their relatives, submitting applications etc. But someone deliberately snapped that particular photo with the honey trap accused illegally inside the jail premises and made it viral on social media to highlight it as part of a conspiracy against me.”