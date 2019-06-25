Probe ordered as Bihar man carries son’s body

The Nalanda district magistrate on Tuesday ordered a probe after reports emerged that a man was forced to carry the body of his eight-year-old son on his shoulders because of the unavailability of an ambulance at the government hospital.

The incident brought back the memories of an incident in Odisha last year, in which a man was forced to walk 10 km, carrying his wife’s body on his shoulders as he was not provided any transport from the government hospital to his village in Kalahandi district.

Tuesday’s incident took place at the Sadar hospital at Biharsharif, 75 km south-east of Patna.

Nalanda DM Yogendra Singh has sought clarification from civil surgeon Parmanand Chowdhary and constituted a two-member team, led by the sub-divisional megistrate to investigate the matter. “The incident has come to our knowledge but the lone hearse at Sadar hospital had gone to Silau and the man did not wait for its return. Instead, he preferred to carry the body on his shoulders,” the DM said.

According to officials, the boy, from Sagar Sitabigha village of Parwalpur, fell unconscious while riding a bicycle. He was admitted to a private clinic from where he was referred to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital, where he died during the course of treatment.

The DM said this was second such incident in the district in recent times when an ambulance service had been found wanting. “A few months ago, the agency providing the service was penalised after it was found that the drivers were taking money from patients for the service provided,” he said.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 23:54 IST