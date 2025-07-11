'Processing shock, not giving up': What Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe said after shooting

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada was shot at Thursday night. Amid the alleged report of a Khalistani link behind the attack, Kap's Cafe has stated that they are “processing the shock” of the incient but will continue to “Stand firm against violence.” Bullet holes are seen in the windows of a cafe, in Surrey, British Columbia, , as Surrey Police investigate shots that were fired at Kap's Cafe, (AP)

Kap's Cafe, is Kapil Sharma's debut in the restaurant industry. The cafe is located in British Columbia's Surrey.

“We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up,” wrote an official statement issued by the cafe on Instagram.

"Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because of your belief in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies," the statement added.

What we know about the Kap's Cafe shooting

Several gunshots were fired outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 am local time. As per Surrey Police, some staff members of the cafe were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The firing at the cafe comes after its opening earlier this week. Around 10 bullet holes were spotted in the window's of the Surrey cafe.

As per an NDTV report, a Khalistani separatist has been linked in the shooting. However, as per Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of Surrey Police, an investigation is underway and was in "early stages."

"Connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined. Once that's done, we'll have a better idea of what happened." said Houghton.