Production of Remdesivir to be ramped up: Govt

The Centre on Wednesday approved ramping up of production of antiviral drug remdesivir amid sudden surge in coronavirus disease (covid-19) cases across the country.

“The current total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.80 lakh vials per month. Fast-track approval has been given for seven additional sites having the production capacity of 10 Lakh vials /month to six manufacturers. Another 30 lakh vials/month production is lined up. This would ramp up the production capacity for manufacturing to around 78 lakh vials/month,” said Union ministry of chemicals and fertilizers in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to the national treatment protocol, injection remdesivir is one of the investigational drugs approved for use in treating hospitalized Covid-19 patients, and with the rising cases, the demand for the drug has also shot up.

Chemicals and fertilizer minister of state, Mansukh Mandaviya, reviewed the drug availability in the country with all existing manufacturers of the antiviral drug in back to back meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

“The decision was taken to increase production or supply, and reduce prices of Remdesivir,” the ministry statement read.

The government on Sunday prohibited export of remdesivir and its active pharmaceutical ingredient to ensure the drug’s demand in domestic market is met.

The ban will be in place till Covid-19 situation improves in the country, said the government in a written statement.

US pharma major, Gilead Sciences, holds the patent for the drug.

“On Government intervention, remdesivir supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials meant for export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfill domestic requirement. EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market. Manufacturers of Remdesivir have volunteered to reduce the price to less than ₹3500 by the end of this week… manufactures of remdesivir have been directed to give priority to fulfill hospital and institutional level supplies,” said the statement further.

The drugs controller general of India, Dr VG Somani, directed enforcement authorities of States and Central government to take immediate action on incidence of black-marketing, hoarding and overcharging of the drug.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is continuously monitoring the availability of the drug.