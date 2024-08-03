Prof Vijender Chauhan opens up on IAS aspirants' death in Delhi: ‘Consequence of…’

Professor Vijender Chauhan, who has been training and conducting mock interviews for UPSC aspirants, spoke up on the death of the three civil services aspirants in Delhi claiming that the glamour around coaching centres in the national capital has led large numbers of students to flock to unsafe spaces. Professor Vijender Chauhan

Also Read: Delhi’s infra outdated, system needs a rehaul

The Delhi University professor said the rainfall in Delhi could not be blamed for the death of three students who drowned in the flooded basement on Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on Jult 27. Vijender Chauhan told news agency PTI on Saturday that the incident was indicative of a larger problem with the education system and not just civic issues around rain.

“The incident is tragic, and it indicates a larger issue within the system... It is important to view it from the perspective that there is a large gathering of students in an unhygienic and unsafe basement area under the guise of classes. The reason is that in recent years, the 'singularity of dreams' has been hyped up so much, with excessive glamorisation, that many students from across the country flood these places,” PTI quoted Vijender Chauhan as saying.

Also Read: Delhi coaching centre deaths: Tanya told us not to panic, batchmate recalls

“This is not a result of the recent rains; it is actually a consequence of the market created by these aspirations,” he added.

Also Read: Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres' infrastructure, fees: Atishi

Vijender Chauhan also said one of the reasons for the overcrowded coaching centres have been the glamour created around certain professions in the country.

On July 27, heavy rain inundated Old Rajinder Nagar, where Rau's IAS coaching centre was located, killing three students in the basements.

The MCD sealed basements in 20 other coaching centres in the area and in Mukherjee Nagar for flouting building bylaws and using basements for commercial activities, endangering the lives of students.

The owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre are being held in judicial custody. The incident sparked outrage among citizens and political parties surrounding the lack of regulation of coaching centres and negligence of proper drainage leading to flooding in Delhi.