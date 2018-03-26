Prohibitory orders clamped in Bihar’s Aurangabad after communal clashes

.Authorities clamped prohibitory orders in Aurangabad and suspended internet services for 24 hours in a bid to check rumours to contain communal clashes and arson that began over Ram Navami processions on Sunday and spilled over on Monday.

The government’s action came after mobs in the town around 140 km south east of the capital Patna, had run riot, setting shops and hotels on fire and targeted police vehicles.

According to reports reaching police headquarters, two communities had clashed in the town area on Monday afternoon when some miscreants started pelting stones at a Ram Navami procession. Over three dozen people, including some policemen, were injured in the incident.

Police said that the procession had proper permission and was passing through pre-determined route around 2 pm. When it was passing by a mosque, some anti-social elements pelted stones on the procession.

It was followed by gun fire and bomb blasts. As the news spread, it led to retaliation in other parts of the town.

A rampaging mob torched a generator set outside a hotel, and also set more than two dozen small and big shops on fire in the busy Sabzi Bazaar area. In Maharajganj locality, another mob of rioters ransacked five shops. It also attacked business establishments and residential properties located in Sinha Social club, Nawadih, Ganj Mohalla and Ramesh Chowk.

District magistrate Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal and superintendent of police Dr Satya Prakash rushed to the trouble spots to bring the situation under control. Soon, a government vehicle moved in the localities announcing the imposition of curfew and shoot-at-sight orders.

CRPF personnel also used mild lathi charge to disperse the rioting mobs.

Mahiwal, however, said curfew was not imposed. He said the administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the entire town. He also did not confirm whether a shoot-at-sight order was issued by the administration. “More than 50 peoole have been taken into custody,” he said, adding “the situation is under control.”

“We have intensified patrolling in the area. CCTV footage is being examined to identify culprits and FIRs would be lodged against them,” he said.

Magadh divisional commissioner Jitendra Srivastava and deputy inspector general of police Binay Kumar are also camping at Ramesh Chowk with adequate reinforcement.

Trouble began Sunday evening when rioters set ablaze more than 20 shops at Nawadih area. A similar Ram Navami procession, comprising bike borne youths, was passing through Nawadih Colony under Town police station when miscreants pelted stones at them.

Minor clashes were also reported from Gaya, Siwan and Kaimur. In Gaya, a Ram Navami procession was also attacked with stones in Kothi police station area on Sunday, which led to clashes between two communities. However, an alert administration immediately brought the situation under control.

In Siwan, a minor scuffle took between people of two communities when miscreants stopped a Ram Navami procession at Hasanpura Saturday night. Two vehicles were burnt but police succeeded in preventing the situation from flaring up.

In Kaimur, some bike borne youths raised objectionable slogans in front of a mosque at Mughalpura area triggering a protest that led to a clash between two groups on Sunday.

Bihar’s home department has issued an advisory, urging people to desist from posting and sharing objectionable material on social media. Advertisements were also issued requesting people not to raise slogans which would hurt religious sentiments.