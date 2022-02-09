Pro-incumbency pitch, dynast jibe at Oppn: 10 big quotes by Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively to news agency ANI a day before Uttar Pradesh votes in first of the seven-phase elections. During the 70-minute long interview, the prime minister spoke on a wide range of issues that have set the national agenda in this high-octane election season.





Here are the big statements made by PM Modi.



'Atmosphere of pro-incumbency for BJP'



Exuding confidence of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning Assembly polls in all the five poll-bound states, Prime Minister Modi denied that there was any anti-incumbency against the saffron party.

“I have seen in all states that there is an inclination towards the BJP and we will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them,” he told the agency, adding that the BJP believed in collective leadership.



'Fake Samajwad denotes Parivarvad'



Prime Minister Modi launched a blistering attack on Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, accusing it of practicing dynastic politics. During the interview, he said that 45 members of the family held important positions.



This is not the first time when PM Modi has hurled a fake Samajwadi jibe at Akhilesh. On Monday, addressing a virtual rally in Bijnor, PM Modi hit out at SP, saying fake Samajwadis only bothered to care about their close ones.



‘Similar U.P boys surfaced in 2017’



Taunting the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi invoked the Rahul-Akhilesh tieup during the 2017 polls.



Not only this, PM Modi during the interview also took on BSP supremo Mayawati with a bua jibe.



‘Goons in U.P surrender to stay safe’



Law and order have been a burning issue in battleground Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has time and again targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government, accusing it of sheltering mafias during its stint.



Prime Minister Modi during the interview with ANI hailed Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the state.



“Earlier, the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh backed goonda raj. Now, the criminals are surrendering to stay safe in jail,” he said.



‘Dynast politics biggest threat to democracy’



Prime Minister Modi during his interview to ANI attacked the opposition over dynast politics.



Referring to family-run parties like Congress, JMM, DMK, PDP, National Conference, the prime minister said,"The family-run parties are the biggest enemy of democracy as it negates the basic norms. Their goal is to save family whether there is any benefit of the country."



‘Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen, doesn't sit in Parliament'



Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking Prime Minister Modi in and outside Parliament, accusing him of maintaining silence over contentious issues like India-China border tension.



During the interview, PM Modi hit back at the Congress MP calling him a man who doesn't listen and sit in the Parliament.



'Farm laws repealed in the national interest'



On November 19, Prime Minister Modi in a televised address announced his decision to roll back the three farm laws, bringing an end to the year-long protest by farm unions.



During the interview with ANI, PM Modi said that the decision to implement farm laws was for benefitting farmers, while the rollback was in the best interests of the nation.



‘Have maintained silence on Punjab security breach’



It was a big security scare for Prime Minister Modi on January 5 after his convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes in Ferozepur district of poll-bound Punjab. The security scare had triggered a massive political slugfest between the BJP and Punjab's Charanjit Singh Channi government.



PM Modi told ANI that he had chosen to maintain silence as any statement would affect the investigations.



'Probe agencies recovering nation's wealth in graft cases'



Rejecting opposition's allegations of Centre misusing agencies like the CBI, ED and I-T department, prime minister Modi said elections keep on taking place in the country and the central agencies are working according to the norms.



“Corruption in India is affecting the country like termites. Haven't people raised their voices against such people from time to time? If I do not do anything, will the people forgive me? Where ever the government gets information (about corruption) should it not take steps? And after this, if billions and trillions of rupees are coming to the treasury of the country, then I should be praised,” the ANI quoted PM Modi.



‘I believe in taking everyone along’



Prime Minister Modi during the interview reinforced his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra, rejecting opposition charges of not respecting the diversity in the country.



“BJP is a party that believes in addressing regional aspirations for the development of the nation. I am the first Prime Minister in the country who has been a chief minister for a long time. I understand very well what are the aspirations and requirements of a State,” the prime minister told ANI.

