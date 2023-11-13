close_game
close_game
News / India News / Propaganda movies being made to denigrate Kerala at national level: Pinarayi Vijayan

Propaganda movies being made to denigrate Kerala at national level: Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI |
Nov 13, 2023 08:23 PM IST

The Left leader alleged that there are also attempts to create a communal divide in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said there is a coordinated effort at the national level to undermine the state by diluting its social and cultural achievements.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(ANI)

Inaugurating the state leadership convention of the Kerala Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Forum) here, Vijayan said even propaganda movies are being made to denigrate Kerala at the national level.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vijayan said Kerala has grabbed the world's attention as a result of the progressive movements and popular struggles but attempts are being made in the country to propagate that it is not so.

"There is a coordinated effort at the national level to undermine the state by diluting our social and cultural achievements. There are vile campaigns to denigrate Kerala at the national level and even propaganda films are being made as a part of it," Vijayan said.

The Left leader alleged that there are also attempts to create a communal divide in the state and this was evident soon after the recent Kalamassery bomb blasts.

"Soon after the incident, there was an attempt to communalise it to create a divide in the society by instigating communal sentiments. But Kerala rallied together to resist such moves," the CM said.

He said the real history of the state is being hidden while a fake history is being made to propagate that the history of the country belongs to one certain group.

"A progressive thinking society cannot accept such moves," he said, adding that efforts are being made by some to damage the secular fabric of Kerala society.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out