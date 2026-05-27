Property dealer shot dead in broad daylight in UP's Lucknow; attack caught on CCTV

A property dealer in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants with their faces covered in the PGI police station area on Wednesday afternoon. Police cordoned off the area after the incident, while CCTV footage captured the assailants shooting the property dealer from close range. (HT Photo)

The critically injured man was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, even as the incident triggered panic in the busy market area. Large crowds gathered at the scene soon after the crime, and police had to regulate movement in the area.

DCP South Amit K Anand said, “Local police teams had rushed to the scene and shifted the injured man to hospital. CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scanned to identify the two attackers.”

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Police said Singh had just stepped out of his car and was heading towards his office when two masked men on a motorcycle arrived at the spot. Before anyone could react, the accused allegedly fired at him three times from close range. He collapsed on the spot, while the attackers fled brandishing firearms.