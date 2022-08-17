Home / India News / Proposals for 43 engineering colleges approved

Proposals for 43 engineering colleges approved

india news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:10 AM IST
Last year, the BVR Reddy committee — set up by the technical education regulator to explore ways to overhaul engineering education — recommended a moratorium on the creation of more engineering colleges in the country till 2024.
ByFareeha Iftikhar

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has approved at least 43 proposals for setting up new engineering colleges across the country, including one by a central university in Puducherry, this year, officials said on Tuesday. Last year, the BVR Reddy committee — set up by the technical education regulator to explore ways to overhaul engineering education — recommended a moratorium on the creation of more engineering colleges in the country till 2024.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe told HT this year’s clearances were in line with exceptions recommended by the panel.

“In fact, the major chunk of them are from state governments for starting a college in aspirational districts..,” said Sahasrabudhe.

