Chandigarh Prosecution nod for suspended CBI judge

The Haryana government has given the sanction to prosecute suspended Central Bureau of Investigation judge Sudhir Parmar for alleged corruption and criminal misconduct, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the sanction to prosecute Parmar, a member of the Haryana Superior Judicial Services in the rank of an additional district and sessions judge, was accorded by the state government under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This will mean that the suspended judicial officer, who was booked by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in April 2023, will now face criminal trial in a court of law.

In 2023, ACB filed a first information report (FIR) against the judicial officer, his nephew, Ajay Parmar, and director of real estate company M3M India Pvt Ltd Roop Bansal under sections 7, 8, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code for offences relating to a public servant being bribed, public servant obtaining undue advantage from a person concerned in proceeding or business transacted by such public servant and criminal misconduct by a public servant; and criminal conspiracy.

Parmar was holding the charge of special CBI and Prevention of Money Laundering Act courts in Panchkula when he was booked by ACB on April 17, 2023.

“The ACB will now file a charge sheet in the trial court arraigning the under suspension judicial officer as an accused in the case to face trial,’’ said a top functionary, requesting anonymity.