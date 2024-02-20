Protest in village after Dalits denied haircuts

Bengaluru: The protesters ensured that haircuts were given to Dalits in their presence (HT)

The social welfare department, along with Dalit community leaders, carried out a march to raise awareness after Dalits were allegedly denied a haircut at shops in Kadanur village in Doddaballapura. The participants later ensured that haircuts were given to Dalits in their presence.

“Few shops in the village refused to cut the hair of those belonging to the Dalit community just because of their caste. This has happened for years,” said Ramu Neelaghatta, the convenor of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samiti in Doddaballapura.

When the Dalit leaders complained to officials from the social welfare department, they took out a Constitution awareness march on Saturday with an aim to end untouchability.

“We received complaints from Dalit leaders about discrimination in haircut shops. Subsequently, I along with other officials visited such shops and created awareness among the barbers. We also ensured that Dalit people present there get a haircut,” said TLS Prema, the district’s social welfare deputy director.

The official said, the department is keeping an eye on such inhumane practices in the future to ensure rights for the oppressed community.

“By besieging the haircut shops in the village, we have symbolically dismantled this abhorrent practice of untouchability. We have ensured that our Dalit brethren receive the respect they deserve,” stated the Dalit leader.

“It is disheartening that in this day and age, untouchability continues to haunt us. We seem to have forgotten our shared humanity and have perpetuated these outdated notions of inferiority. It is high time for our society to evolve and embrace equality,” said Dalit leader, Neelaghatta.