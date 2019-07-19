Protesting priests demand removal of Kerala Cardinal

Thiruvananthapuram: A section of Catholic priests started a hunger strike at a bishop’s house in Kochi on Friday, protesting against the reinstatement of Cardinal George Alancherry, head of the Ernakulam-Angamally diocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, who has been accused of financial wrongdoing in a land deal.

Police had a tough time on Friday when supporters of the Cardinal also gathered at the bishop’s house to confront the protestors They warned that they will organise counter protests if the hunger strike was not called off by Sunday.

Bishop of Pala, Joseph Kalarangatt, and other senior Church figures asked the protesting priests not to drag the issue to the streets and hurt believers in the faith.

The protestors said they had no intention to retreat until the Cardinal was removed. They alleged that priests who opposed the Cardinal’s “wrongdoing” had been implicated in false cases and two auxiliary bishops suspended without reason.

A tussle has been underway between a section of the clergy and the Cardinal for more than a year. Trouble began in the Ernakulam-Angamally diocese, one of the richest in the country, when it disposed of three acres of prime land to repay a bank loan worth Rs 60 crore. Tthe deal was finalised for Rs 27.30 crore, but a section of the clergy alleged that the land had been underpriced and money had been siphoned off, causing a loss to the diocese.

A case was filed against the Cardinal, who was stripped of his powers last year by the Vatican over allegations of swindling money He was reinstated last month, but the faction opposing him vowed to resume its struggle. The members of the faction met last week in Kochi and passed a resolution against the Cardinal, saying they will not cooperate with him unless they receive an explanation for the allegations raised against him. They claimed that out of 450 priests, more than 300 opposed him.

“We have lost faith in the Cardinal. Priests who oppose him are being implicated in false cases. There is a limit to suffering torture and injustice,” said Father Sabastian Thaliyan of the archdiocese protection group.

The Cardinal maintained that the decisions had been taken by the Vatican and all members of the clergy were bound to abide by the measures taken by the supreme head of the church. The protestors said they will rush a team to the Vatican to apprise Pope Francis about the “grave situation.”

As the tension between two factions intensified, church reformists termed the row “a struggle for wealth”.

“In India, church is the biggest institution maker. Some of the best hospitals and educational institutions are managed by it. In Kerala, after the government, it gives maximum jobs to people,” said reformist leader, CT Thankachan, explaining the reason for the latest uproar.

