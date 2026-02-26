Protests erupt in Kerala after alleged attack on health minister Veena George | Top points

After the alleged stone-pelting attack targeting Kerala health minister Veena George at the District Congress Committee office, party workers on Friday marched through Kannur city, staging a protest. A ruckus broke out when Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists marched to the DCC office and attempted to barge in. (PTI)

George was scheduled to return to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram from Kerala's Kannur Railway station around 3.20 pm yesterday, when she was allegedly attacked during a 'black-flag' protest by the Congress' Kerala Students Union (KSU,) who demanded her resignation.