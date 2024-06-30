 Protests in J&K's Reasi after place of worship 'vandalised' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Protests in J&K's Reasi after place of worship 'vandalised'

PTI |
Jun 30, 2024 07:55 PM IST

Dy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said police have assessed the situation and assured the protesters that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

A place of worship was allegedly vandalised by unidentified people in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, triggering protests on Sunday by locals belonging to both the Hindu and Muslim communities, officials said.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and spontaneous protests (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said police have taken cognisance of the incident and assured the protesters that stern action will be taken against the culprits.

The place of worship was found vandalised by a visitor in a village in the Dharmari area on Saturday evening, sparking tension and spontaneous protests, with the protesters demanding that the culprits be identified and punished.

Members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities jointly staged the protests and said such incidents are a deliberate attempt to create a rift among them to harm the age-old brotherhood in the district.

The protesters blocked the main road in the district by burning tyres and staging a sit-in, the officials said, adding that they dispersed peacefully after senior police officers told them that an FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

"Anyone trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere will not be spared. It is an attempt to create hurdles and sabotage developmental activities, besides communal harmony.

"This is my guarantee.... We will not tolerate any attempt to damage peace in the district," the deputy commissioner said.

Protests in J&K's Reasi after place of worship 'vandalised'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
