Protests over Prophet remarks: Calm returns to violence-hit Prayagraj, security beefed up

Prayagraj: A day after the administration in Prayagraj controversially demolished the house of a man allegedly linked to violent protests, uneasy calm returned to the city on Monday even as the Opposition condemned the action and some activists approached the courts.

Almost all shops in Atala, which witnessed heavy stone-pelting and arson on June 10, and in neighbouring Noorullah Road and parts of Kareli remained closed amid heavy deployment of police and security personnel. Security was also posted outside the demolished house of Mohammad Javed, who police say was behind the violent protests on June 10.

“There has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the troubled area. The forces are keeping a strict and close vigil. As a result, the situation is under control,” said Prayagraj senior superintendent of police Ajay Kumar.

So far, 333 people have been arrested in connection with the June 10 violent protests. Of these, 92 people were arrested from Prayagraj, 81 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 17 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh and four from Jalaun for their alleged involvement in the violence, said Prashant Kumar, additional director general (ADG), law and order.

The action against Javed came a day after authorities in Kanpur and Saharanpur districts similarly demolished houses of people accused of violence during protests against comments made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and expelled media head of the Delhi BJP unit, Naveen Jindal.

Javed, a local businessman who also claims to be an office-bearer of the Welfare Party of India, was arrested on Saturday. Police say his house was constructed illegally but his family has alleged that they were targeted illegally.

Streets in the densely populated, Muslim-majority Atala area wore a deserted look. Some small traders said they feared action by the district administration against encroachments and illegal construction and started shifting their goods from shops.

“The Atala area has a large number of eateries and small restaurants known for non-vegetarian cuisine. Besides, there are 46 shops along the boundary wall of the Majidia Islamia Intermediate College in the area. The rent for the shops is deposited with the college management,” a trader said, requesting anonymity.

He admitted that some traders have encroached on the pavements and installed tin sheds in a bid to increase the area of the shop.

A Prayagraj district administration official said, “During the last few years, the traders have encroached on the pavements by constructing walls and installing tin sheds.”

The administration’s action on Sunday triggered a political controversy with Bahuan Samaj Party chief Mayawati condemning the demolition. “By targeting a particular community, bulldozing their homes and other malicious aggressive actions, crushing the protest, an atmosphere of fear and terror has been created which is unfair and unjust,” Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi. “The courts must take cognizance of the faulty action of targeting the entire family by demolishing their houses.”

A group of lawyers also approached the Allahabad high court against the demolition. The high court on Monday refused to entertain the petition.

Advocate KK Roy, along with five other lawyers, earlier e-mailed a petition to the chief justice of the high court against the demolition of the house. One of the lawyers, Saeed Siddiqui, said an official, while giving this information, told them that they can file a proper petition before high court, if they are willing to do so.

(With inputs from Jitendra Sarin)