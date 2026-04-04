Provisions under Delhi Police Act, among others, decriminalised

New Delhi: Minor civic and regulatory violations in the Capital are set to attract steeper monetary penalties instead of criminal prosecution, following Parliament’s passage of the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill, 2026, on Thursday. Under the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill, minor civic and regulatory violations in Delhi are set to attract steeper monetary penalties. (Hindustan Times File)

Under the Delhi Police Act, two provisions will be done away with. Section 95, penalising guardians for allowing a child below seven to commit public nuisance with a fine of up to ₹100, will be omitted.

Section 102(c), making it an offence to be found in any building or vehicle between sunset and sunrise without satisfactory explanation – punishable with up to three months’ imprisonment – will also be removed.

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Delhi police, however, did not comment on the changes.

The legislation seeks to decriminalise a range of minor offences, replacing imprisonment provisions with financial penalties and administrative action. Delhi government officials aware of the development said the move aims to reduce the burden on courts and shift enforcement towards compliance rather than punishment.

The Bill also introduces stricter provisions for unauthorised occupation of public land. Penalties are now linked to the value of the land, with fines that may amount to a percentage of the property’s annual value for the duration of encroachment.

Under amendments to the Delhi Development Act, penalties for unauthorised construction and related violations have been significantly increased. While earlier provisions allowed for rigorous imprisonment, these have now been diluted to simpler forms of punishment, with fines extending up to ₹50,000, along with additional daily penalties for continuing violations. The fine for obstructing or assaulting DDA officials has also been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹1,000.

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“The focus is on deterrence through higher financial penalties rather than incarceration,” an official said, adding that the revised framework is expected to improve enforcement efficiency in dealing with building violations.

For Delhi Metro commuters, offences such as smoking or creating nuisance within premises will no longer invite criminal prosecution at first instance. Offenders will face on-the-spot penalties, in many cases exceeding ₹2,000.

Commuters refusing to pay may still face legal proceedings. Authorities said this would enable quicker resolution of minor infractions without court intervention.

Instead of immediate criminal proceedings, adjudicating officers will be empowered to impose penalties, enabling faster resolution and reducing reliance on courts.