Public bus operator starts 2 new routes

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launched two new routes as part of its Gurugaman city bus service on Saturday , taking the total number of routes to five. GMCBL officials said the launch had been executed quietly, sans any prior announcement or publicity, in order to test the viability of the routes before making them public. The two new routes are officially titled Route 132 and Route 116.

Route 132 starts from Ambience Mall near the Delhi-Gurugram border on National Highway 48 and ends at the Gurugram bus stand in Sector 10. It passes by Cyberhub, DLF 1, DLF 2, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower, Star Mall, Sector 31, Rajeev Chowk, Vikas Sadan, Police Commissioner’s office, Kamla Nehru Park, Civil Hospital, to end at the Gurugram bus stand. “The frequency of buses on this route will be five to 10 minutes,” Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL, said. The first bus will start from Ambience mall at 7.55am and the last bus willplyat 10.27pm.



Route 116 starts from Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park and ends at Sector 106, near the Dwarka Expressway. It will pass by Wazirabad, Housing Board Colony, Sector 52-53, Fortis Memorial Institute, Huda City Centre Metro Station, Gymkhana Club in Sector 29-30, Sector 14, Patel Nagar, Jacobpura Lajpat Nagar, Jacobpura, the Old Railway Road in Sector 4-5, Ashok Vihar, Gurugram Railway Station, Rajendra Park and Daulatabad. The frequency of buses on this route will be slightly longer, at 10 to 15 minutes.

“With these routes, we are covering some high footfall areas and are expecting a healthy ridership,” Sharma said, adding that the total strength of the GMCBL’s fleet was now up to 75 buses.

