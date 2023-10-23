Puducherry: Man arrested for posing as ED officer, asking MLAs details of assest

Independent legislator Shivashankar, who represents the Oulgaret constituency, told PTI that the person came to his home tonight and claimed he was from the Chennai office of the Enforcement Directorate. HT Image

The legislator said the "fake person" came on a scooter that he had allegedly taken on rent and sought details from him on the wealth he acquired during the last few years.

Shivasankar said he suspected the person's identity and "I asked for the official ID card from him which he said he did not have."

When asked about the phone number of his office, the man said he did not have it, the MLA said.

His doubt became stronger and he immediately contacted the police in Reddiarpalayam and handed the person over to them.

Shivasankar said the person told him that his name was Arun Kumar alias Alwar.

The MLA said the person met seven legislators in Puducherry including those belonging to the ruling BJP and the Congress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON