Puducherry polls: A. Johnkumar fights from Mudaliarpet on BJP ticket | 5 facts

A. Johnkumar is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who contested the 2026 Puducherry assembly election from the Mudaliarpet seat, result of which will be out on May 4. For the 2026 elections, Johnkumar is a key pillar of the BJP's 10-seat campaign in Puducherry. (Newsonair)

Johnkumar is crucial figure in Puducherry politics due to his status as one of the wealthiest legislators in the Union Territory and his history of winning by massive margins across different constituencies.

Johnkumar, who rose to power from the business community and gained fame as a "kingmaker" for the Congress before defecting to the BJP in 2021, filed his candidacy from this seat to expand his influence in the southern suburbs. His primary support comes from the business class, the Christian minority community, and the urban poor, who have been beneficiaries of his extensive local philanthropy and "door-step" grievance resolution.