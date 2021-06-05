Home / India News / Puducherry sees further decline in daily Covid-19 tally with 613 fresh cases
Total active cases were 8,783 (1,325 patients in hospitals and remaining 7458 patients in home isolation).(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Puducherry sees further decline in daily Covid-19 tally with 613 fresh cases

The number of new cases were detected at the end of testing of 9,086 samples in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said.
PTI | , Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Puducherry witnessed further dip in the daily cases of coronavirus recorded in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 am on Saturday. With 613 fresh cases, the total infection count reached 1,08,439.

The number of new cases were detected at the end of testing of 9,086 samples in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Director of Health S Mohan Kumar said. Puducherry region alone accounted for 470 new cases followed by 106 in Karaikal, 21 in Yanam and 16 in Mahe region.

Total active cases were 8,783 (1,325 patients in hospitals and remaining 7458 patients in home isolation). Twelve people succumbed to the viral infection bringing the toll to 1,613, he said. Six of the deceased had no comorbidities. Those who died were in the age groups of 38 and 82 years. As many as 98,043 patients were discharged after recovery so far.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 90.41 percent respectively. The Director said 1.094 million samples have been examined so far and of them 9.44 lakh turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, 35,035 health care workers and 22,332 front line workers have been vaccinated in the Union Territory. Also, 170,000 people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.

