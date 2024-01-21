Pulwama: Charge sheet filed against 12 in Kashmiri Pandit’s murder case

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday filed a comprehensive charge sheet against 12 accused in connection with the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma, in Pulwama district last year. Sharma (45), who worked as a bank security guard, was killed outside his house at Achhan in Pulwama on February 26, 2023. (HT Archive)

“The aim was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism,” the statement said.

The case registered at the Litter police station in Pulwama was later transferred to SIA, which was created in November 2021 on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for specialised probe into terror cases in the Union territory.

“During the course of investigation, SIA conducted five rounds of extensive searches at 32 locations across the valley, during which evidence in the shape [of] mobile devices, incriminating documents such as bank documents and one pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized,” it said. “The evidence exposed the accused persons’ involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harbouring the accused, and concealing evidence.”

The charge sheet was filed before a special designated court under the NIA Act at Pulwama against 12 terror accused. They were identified as Jazim Farooq Wani, Shameem Ahmad Bhat, Danish Ahmad Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar, all residents of Shopian; Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Aamir Hussain Wani, Towseef Ahmad Pandith, Sahil Bashir Dar, Nassir Farooq Shah, and Sajjad Ahmad Bhat, all residents of Anantnag; Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam; and Khalid Kamran of Pakistan.

“Eight out of the 12 accused, including three juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces,” the SIA statement said, adding Zaffar Hussain Bhat and Khalid Kamran are absconding.

“The investigation unveiled that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. Jazim, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler alias Khalid Kamran,” it added.