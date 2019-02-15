Pulwama terror attack: Kangra braveheart leaves behind a 22-day-old son

Thirty-year-old Tilak Raj will be remembered for his voice and an interest in kabaddi in his village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

Tilak Raj was one of the CRPF soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday afternoon as a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a car packed with explosives into the bus he was travelling in.

The Central Reserve Police Force has confirmed 38 deaths in the suicide bombing, counted among the bloodiest in Kashmir. Initial reports, quoting security officials, had said 44 soldiers were feared to have been killed in the attack.

Read: He asked about daughter on his last call home: Wife of dead CRPF soldier

Tilak Raj had recently come home to celebrate the birth of his second child and returned to Jammu on February 11. He had joined the force in 2007. The 30-year-old from Dhewa village in Jawali sub-division of the district was deployed with CRPF’s 76th battalion.

The son of a farmer is survived by his parents, wife Savitri Devi, two sons - aged two and another born just 22 days ago.

Tilak Raj was not only a soldier but also a famous folk singer, a lyricist and a kabbadi player. He wrote and sung many hit songs in Gaddiyali, the dialect of the Gaddi tribe of the hill state.

Read: Never thought this would be his last visit home, says CRPF soldier’s father

Afsar Singh, the Panch of Dhela, said whenever Raj was home he would organise a kabbadi tournament in the village.

His body will reach his native village on Friday and his last rites will be held at the local crematorium.

Pulwanma

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has deputed state civil supplies minister Kishan Kapoor and Jawali MLA Arjun to visit the family.

Thakur said those involved in this incident would not go unpunished as he condoled the death of Raj.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 13:14 IST