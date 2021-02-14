Pulwama terror attack: People on social media pay homage to CRPF soldiers
New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): February 14, 2021 marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack.
The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
Days later India carried out an airstrike on JeM's Balakot terror training camp in Pakistan. India had also withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan following the terror attack. The international community had expressed its strong support to India in the wake of the terror attack.
The memorial having names of all 40 jawans killed in the attack was inaugurated on February 14, 2020 at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. The memorial is inscribed with the names of all the 40 troopers along with their photographs and the motto of the CRPF -- "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).
Remembering sacrifice of the bravehearts, netizens took to social media to pay homage to the CRPF personnel who laid their lives for the nation.
#PulwamaAttack is currently trending on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.
International sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with sand art.
"The day when India lost 40 CRPF men. 2 years of Pulwama terror attack: We will never forget and Never forgive! #PulwamaAttack," wrote a Twitter user.
Another Twitter user said that bravehearts were attacked from behind.
A user termed the terrorist attacks as the moment when whole India cried.
They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation, said a Twitter user.
In the Pulwama terror attack, someone lost a son, a father, a husband and a brother, another Twitter user said.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019, was awarded the President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously on the eve of Republic Day 2021.
Mohan Lal was awarded the medal for spotting the IED-laden car and having fired to stop the car before it rammed into a bus in the convoy that killed the suicide bomber and 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019.
