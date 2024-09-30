Pune auto-rickshaw driver attacks car, attempts to hit man in viral video | Watch

In a shocking incident of road rage in Maharashtra, an auto-rickshaw driver was seen attacking and attempting to hit man driving his car near Pune's Rakshak Chowk, with the entire incident caught on video. The incident took place on September 27 at around 5:30 pm outside Aundh Military Station gate, reported Pune Pulse. Auto-rickshaw driver attacks car driver in Pune (Screengrab)

The driver of the car, named Rishabh Verma, was travelling from Punawale to Kharadi when the incident occurred. The conflict reportedly took place when Verma attempted to overtake the auto-rickshaw driver near Rakshak Chowk.

Tensions escalated when the auto driver started stomping on Verma's car and can be seen breaking the side-view mirror of his car. The video then shows the auto driver urging Verma to roll down his window and threatens him for overtaking him.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

(Disclaimer: Video contains sensitive language)

In the video, the auto driver is later seen banging on Verma's car and window. The auto driver is then seen hurling abuses at the driver and repeatedly asking him to step out of the car. According to the report, Verma filed a report at the Sangvi Police Station but no action has been taken against the auto driver yet.

Netizens held a divided view on the purported road rage incident. While some comments on the video said that it was the clear fault of the auto rickshaw driver, others urged the authorities to look at the CCTV and dashcam footage of the incident before taking action against any of the parties involved. Netizens also expressed the need for swift police action when it comes to road rage incidents, flagging security concerns.

Earlier this year, in another brutal case of road rage, a woman in Pune was beaten up and left bleeding on the road. The 27-year-old woman, travelling on the Baner-Pashan Road with her children on a scooty, alleged that an elderly couple attempted to overtake her. The woman said that the couple followed her for 2 km till she was at the side of the road, stepped out of the vehicle and then punched her.