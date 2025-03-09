Pune: BMW driver sent to police custody till March 10 after viral urination video

Gaurav Ahuja and his associate, who has been involved in the viral public urination and BMW drunk and driving case, were arrested on Sunday and sent to police custody till March 10 along with his co-passenger. Gaurav Ahuja, the main accused, has been arrested.(X )

The accused, Gaurav Ahuja and his associate Bhagyesh Oswal were arrested by the Mumbai police in the Karad area of the Satara district yesterday.

The arrest came hours after a video that surfaced from Maharashtra's Pune showed Gaurav Ahuja, driving a BMW, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and urinating at a busy traffic junction.

An eyewitness captured the video of his act and posted it on social media.

The video soon went viral on X (formerly Twitter), prompting authorities to take immediate action.

In the video, Ahuja stepped out of his luxury car and urinated in the middle of the road at a busy traffic junction. Meanwhile, his associate, Bhagyesh Oswal, who was sitting in the front seat, watched the act unfold.

Gaurav Ahuja then got into his car and flashed someone, seemingly the man who was recording him. The duo then sped off, with Ahuja smirking at the person who filmed the incident.

Gaurav Ahuja issued a video apology

Following the backlash, Gaurav Ahuja posted a video of him apologising for his acts and urged people and authorities not to bother his family for the same. He later surrendered to the police.

“I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, the police department, and Shinde Saheb. Give me a chance, I'm sorry. Don't bother any of my family members. I will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours," he said in the video with folded hands.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra police registered a case at Yerwada Police Station under the specific section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita.

"Taking the cognizance of the video we have registered a case Yerwada police under BNS Section 270, 281 285, and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act and Motor Vehicle Act," the police said in a statement.

The police said that the medical tests of the accused were successfully conducted and both of them were produced in the court today.

Who is Gaurav Ahuja?

According to media reports, Gaurav Ahuja, the main accused in the case, is the son of a restaurant owner Manoj Ahuja. At the time of the incident, Ahuja was allegedly drunk. Activist Vijay Kumbhar claimed that Gaurav isn't a first-time offender.